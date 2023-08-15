A Bendigo woman has died in hospital after being hit by a car in Kennington last month.
Police said she was airlifted to a hospital in Melbourne with "life-threatening" injuries after the incident on July 31.
They believe the 69-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle which was travelling along Sternberg Street, near the intersection with Ligar Street, at around 6:15pm.
The driver of the car, a 47-year-old Axedale woman, stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.
Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
