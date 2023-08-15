Dyson Daniels represented Australia for the first time in his home state in the Boomers' big win over Venezuela in Melbourne on Monday night.
The Bendigo Braves product received a rousing reception from a packed Rod Laver Arena when he entered the court for the first time in the third quarter.
Daniels played 12 minutes of court time and had five points, one rebound and one assist, including a three-point bomb on the three quarter-time buzzer.
The Boomers won comfortably 97-41 in the first of three World Cup warm-up games.
Daniels, who made his Boomers debut as a 17-year-old in Cairns in an Asia Cup qualifier in early 2021, needs to play well in this week's three matches to seal a spot in the squad of 12 for the World Cup.
The Boomers currently have a squad of 13, with one of the 13 to miss out on selection for the World Cup.
Daniels made a nervous start on Monday night when he missed two free throws, but his defence was solid and he made some nice passes in his role as point guard.
Coach Brian Goorjian was pleased with the Boomers first hit out.
"I was happy. I said before the game we haven't played together, we were introducing a lot of young guys and guys that are playing in different positions because we're playing small ball," he said.
"The cornerstone for us now will be the defensive end of the floor because I really believe as we grow and get closer to the tournament we're going to be OK offensively so it's defending and rebounding and we did a pretty good job of that tonight."
The Boomers play Brazil on Wednesday night and South Sudan on Thursday night.
The World Cup will be held in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia starting on August 25.
The Boomers are drawn to play Finland, Germany and Japan in group play.
