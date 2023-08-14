Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

BDCA women's first XI quartet included in VCCL Team of the Year

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated August 15 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Mannes celebrates following Golden Square's BDCA women's first XI grand final win last season.
Sarah Mannes celebrates following Golden Square's BDCA women's first XI grand final win last season.

Four stars of the Bendigo and District Cricket Association's women's first XI competition have had their stellar 2022-23 seasons recognised.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.