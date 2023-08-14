BDCA women's first XI quartet included in VCCL Team of the Year

Four stars of the Bendigo and District Cricket Association's women's first XI competition have had their stellar 2022-23 seasons recognised.
Tammy Norquay, Sarah Mannes, Kate Shallard and Yasmin Colley have all been inducted into the inaugural Victorian Country Cricket League's Women's Team of the Year.
In an even bigger honour, Golden Square's Mannes has been named captain of the side.
Mannes has been selected at first drop in the Team of the Year but hit 353 runs at an average of 58.83 as the Bulldogs' opener during the home and away season (finals stats weren't included).
She also took ten wickets at an average of 4.93 with spells of 3/1 and 3/7.
The inclusion into the side concludes a fantastic year for Mannes, who was integral to Vic Country's semi-final run at the Australian Country Cricket Championships in January.
Mannes Bulldogs teammate Tammy Norquay is one of the openers alongside Darley's Kim Bessell.
Norquay made headlines in December last year when she became the first player to score a century in BDCA women's history.
Her unbeaten 106 of 85 played a big part in her inclusion, beefing up her season tally to 385 runs at a remarkable average of 192.50.
She bowled some devastating spells also, with eight of her ten wickets for the season coming in spurts of 4/6 against Strathdale Maristians and 4/16 versus the Bendigo Goers.
Sandhurst Cricket Club's Kate Shallard resides at number five in the Team of the Year after hitting 368 runs at an average of 61.33 and taking 12 wickets at 9.92.
Shallard was a teammate of Mannes at the Australian Country Cricket Championships.
Yasmin Colley was taking the catches of Shallard's deadly spells that included a 3/8 and 3/11.
The Dragons wicketkeeper has been included as the gloveman in the Team of the Year with Colley's six catches, two stumpings, and her handy middle order runs enough to make the side batting at eight.
No BDCA players were included in the men's Team of the Year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.