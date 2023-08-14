Dragons co-coaches Connick and Curnow sign on for 2024

Sandhurst co-coach Ashley Connick is excited for both the immediate and long-term future of the Dragons.
Connick and fellow coach Bryce Curnow were reappointed for the 2024 season last week, with the Dragons currently sitting on top of the BFNL ladder with a 14-1-1 record and holding the tag of premiership favourites.
All other coaches at the Dragons have also signed on the dotted line for next season, in a great sign of continuity for the club.
Connick said that although the focus is well and truly on securing the Dragons' 28th BFNL flag later next month, he likes what he sees for a sustained crack at the top.
"It's good stability for the club with everyone going again across the board," he said.
"The volunteers here do a fantastic job, and myself and Bryce don't have to do anything other than coach when we've got such great support.
"It's worked well with Bryce (Curnow), and the club is in an unbelievable position now with the culture of the place.
"While we are going 100 miles an hour for this campaign, we want to build a footy club that is in contention every year, and when you do that often enough, you win some silverware."
In his first season in the BFNL since 2019, Curnow has had a massive impact as a player-coach, being one of the best intercept defenders in the league.
Sharing the coaching role is risky, but Connick says the pair have found the right balance.
"It's something that's either a big success or big failure but its been brilliant so far and I think the playing and non-playing works well," he said.
"We don't agree on everything, but we always talk it through and don't have egos about it because our total focus is on how to make this team better and when that's the case, it makes it a much easier job."
With the top-end BFNL clubs striving to become ever more professional, Connick said having Curnow by his side has lightened the burden local coaches face to be successful.
"Sharing the load is so important because it's such a big job these days," he said.
"Not for any other season than the hours you need to put in to be competitive at the top end is incredible, so to have two of us doing it is a bonus."
The news came 24 hours before the Dragons' 49-point win over Gisborne in front of their 1973, 1981 and 1983 premiership reunions.
"It was a good day for the club," Connick said.
"The thirds and twos were really brave, and for our seniors to persevere against a tough opponent and wait for the game to break open in the second half was excellent."
The Bulldogs themselves announced some big coaching news last week, with 2022 premiership coach Rob Waters taking over the role from incumbent Brad Fox for the remaining three games of the season and signing on for 2024.
In one of the more busy coaching market periods in the BFNL in recent memory, former Essendon and Hawthorn player Michael Hartley was recently appointed to the Castlemaine job for next season, while Strathfieldsaye is on the search for a new coach after Darryl Wilson decided to step down come seasons end.
Kyneton (Darren Chambers) and Kangaroo Flat (Jeremy Hayes) are currently being led by interim coaches.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.