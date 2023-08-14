Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo, Central Goldfields in early plans for safer roads

August 14 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local roads will gain attention under a new safer roads strategy. Picture by Noni Hyett
Local roads will gain attention under a new safer roads strategy. Picture by Noni Hyett

The City of Greater Bendigo and the Central Goldfields Shire are two of only six regional municipalities to have been selected for initial funding to design safer roads over the next four years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.