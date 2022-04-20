news, local-news,

Locals know what locals need. That's a catch cry that certainly rings true when it comes to roads and footpaths. Communities, through their elected council, have unique insights and local knowledge, and are best placed to understand their own transport infrastructure needs. The Municipal Association of Victoria often calls for all three levels of government to work more cohesively together, particularly in allowing councils a seat at the decision-making table and this would be particularly beneficial when it comes to funding transport infrastructure. State and federal funding models are ineffective and unsustainable, as both levels of government place too much emphasis on building big, shovel-ready projects. These projects don't solve local issues and it's more cost-effective to invest in making the existing infrastructure work as it should, saving both time and money. Maintenance is especially a challenge in rural and regional communities where council budgets are often tighter and the road networks are vast. Regional Victorians deserve safer roads, and for too long, funding from other tiers of government has been insufficient. We all deserve access to safe travel choices, which is why the MAV advocates for a separation of vulnerable road users from cars, buses, and trucks. Our regional centres are growing rapidly, so we need to prioritise urgent safety upgrades to ensure that everyone can get home safely. A key to success is ensuring trucks can stay off local streets by having properly maintained freight routes. Maintaining safe routes in regional areas is critical, but remains a costly exercise and not one councils can afford on their own. Across Victoria, 87 per cent of the road network is controlled and managed by councils. News: Be.Bendigo calls for easing of isolation restrictions For rural councils, roads make up between 70 and 90 per cent of the value of the assets the council is required to maintain. Rural councils routinely spend in excess of 30 per cent of their total budgets on road maintenance and upgrades. These roads are how the food and fibre Victorians all need get to market and to processing. Upgrading and making roads accessible to B-doubles and other high productivity freight vehicles, as well as being safe for all road users, is creating significant financial pressure on individual local governments under the current rate capping regime. With many businesses still recovering after the pandemic, we want to see deliveries get to businesses, shops, and homes on time while ensuring both truck drivers and other road users are safe. Read more: Developers want to demolish everything cramping this building's style Federal grant programs have, over time, been significant sources of funds to support road infrastructure, along with limited state programs. Unfortunately, councils continue to fall behind the annual renewal task for roads, with most councils managing a renewal rate of around 70 per cent each year due to financial constraints. As these roads belong to all Victorians, the time is right for the state government to accept that as a consequence of rate capping, it is required to provide the funding shortfall to this road infrastructure, in order to keep Victorians safe and these local economies moving ahead. But the state is not alone. As part of the Australian Local Government Association federal campaign, the MAV is calling for the federal government to provide: These asks will give councils more certainty to plan for longer-term solutions, provide clarity for projects, and help ongoing improvements. This is particularly the case for the Financial Assistance Grants, as these are untied. They provide flexibility for individual councils to target the works they need, whether it's new builds, ongoing maintenance, or specific upgrades. In providing this critical funding and allowing councils independence over decision-making, all three levels of government can ensure all road users can get home safely. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/c8675c82-75e3-40e8-9b0c-cb73e373ccb3.jpg/r16_44_3264_1879_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg