The hunt for shared office spaces in Bendigo is expected to ratchet up amid a nationwide recovery from the pandemic battering.
Marcus Turnbull who oversees co-working space Possum Works said "we are pretty full at the moment"..
"I am pretty sure that if I advertised a lot and tried to get people in there would be a lot more wanting a desk," he said.
The shared and flexible spaces for office workers were among those at risk when COVID-19 hit but a new study suggests demand will soon outpace supply in the Asia Pacific region.
The number of people operating such spaces is now at a record high, according to a survey commissioned by industry group Flexible Workspace Australia. It suggests demand will outpace supply in the Asia Pacific region.
Half of those already using flexible offices think they will have fewer spaces than desired over the next three years, according to a survey linked to the research.
The demand is being felt at Creative Emporium Hub, which only offers space to people in creative industries and regularly refers people in other industries to other co-working locations.
"What we are seeing is not only small businesses taking up space in our building, but people who work for large organisations," hub manager David Hughes said.
"We get a lot of demand from people who are not in the creative space and I have to turn them to other places."
Demand for space is highest among Australia's finance, business services and technology sectors, Flexible Workspace Australia's study has found.
That is not necessarily reflected in Bendigo.
"We are pretty varied here," Mr Turnbull said.
"We've got occupational therapists, bookkeepers, someone who's writing a book, a couple of engineers, and a few people who work for larger organisations in Melbourne and Sydney."
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
