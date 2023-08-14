A spike in online crime has forced the Bendigo and Adelaide Bank to beef up security spending.
The bank has doubled its financial crime team, it has revealed along with its full year 2022/23 financial results on Monday, August 14.
"The prevalence of scams globally and domestically has increased through the year," chief financial officer Andrew Morgan told shareholders.
"We, like other institutions, have felt some impact."
Bank impersonation scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated.
Criminals had worked out how to disguise phone numbers to appear as if they were calling from a victim's bank, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said.
"We are incredibly concerned about bank impersonation scams because they can be so convincing, they are very hard to detect," deputy chair Catriona Lowe said.
The attempts on Bendigo Bank customers had come in many guises including phishing - the practice of fraudsters sending emails and texts to trick people into revealing personal information - managing director Marnie Baker said.
"It's the investment scams with things like fake websites, and romance scams that tend to be the higher percentage," she said.
The bank had not just bolstered its financial crime team.
It had upped the amount of behavioural biometrics used and tightened transaction rules.
The bank had also removed links from much of its electronic communication, increased education to customers and sharing knowledge with other institutions to get ahead of fraudsters and scammers, Ms Baker said.
She expected the bank would up its anti-fraud and anti-scam work over the coming financial year but said it appeared to have turned a corner in the last few months.
Fraud and scam attacks appeared to have fallen in that period, Ms Baker said.
"I think that's off the back of all the hard work we've been doing within our organisation," she said.
Ms Baker was speaking after the bank delivered strong full financial year results.
Its statutory net profit after tax climbed 1.8 per cent to $497 million and cash earnings post tax at $576.9 million.
"We are really pleased with the result. You are now seeing us deliver, each half [year] on half, us delivering on our financial metrics and strategic transformation agenda."
The bank has spent the year navigating a tricky Australian economic situation including multiple rate rises in the midst of a cost of living crisis.
Borrowers have not been showing strong signs of distress so far with only a slight slight increase in mortgage-holder payments falling behind by more than three months, Ms Baker said.
"While our asset quality remains sound and arrears are at historic lows, we do expect bad debts to trend upwards and move towards longer term averages of 10 to 12 basis points over time," she told the ASX.
"The bank is ready to support borrowers who experience financial difficulties and has team members from our mortgage help centre standing by."
Bendigo Bank's chief economic officer David Robertson predicted one more rate rise, potentially in November, with cuts likely in 2025 assuming core inflation dropped to a manageable three per cent.
"We still expect very slow real economic growth in this new financial year, and a steady increase in the unemployment rate due to higher interest rates, however the latest jobs data was remarkably strong, showing the resilience of our economy," Mr Robertson said in an August economic update.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
