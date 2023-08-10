Bendigo Advertiser
What's on in central Victoria August 10 - August 17

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
August 10 2023 - 3:30pm
Candlelight Concert at the Bendigo Town Hall. Picture by Darren Howe
Candlelight Concerts

This month

Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Bendigo. Buy your tickets now to discover the music of Vivaldi's Four Seasons, Best of Hans Zimmer or Tribute to Queen at Bendigo Town Hall under the gentle glow of candlelight. Full program and tickets available here. Where: Bendigo Town Hall When: Various dates until September

