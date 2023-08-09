Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Court

Bendigo man who threatened suicide has pleaded guilty in court

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated August 10 2023 - 7:21am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man who threatened to kill himself in front of four onlookers has been fined nearly $10,000. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.
A man who threatened to kill himself in front of four onlookers has been fined nearly $10,000. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.

A Bendigo man who threatened to kill himself in front of his ex-partner and three of her friends has been fined nearly $10,000 for the drunken outburst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.