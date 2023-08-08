A schoolbag with a solar panel allowing students to charge their phone or laptop as they head into class is one of the more ingenious ideas from a group of Eaglehawk students to reduce carbon emissions.
St Liborius Primary School showed off the science nous developing in the classroom at a special expo this week.
The school's science, technology, engineering and mathematics expo on August 8 featured projects created by the years' five and six students, including solar and wind elements as a way to create renewable sources of power.
STEM teacher Catherine Gash said the projects and the learning leading up to the day were based on how to cut down on carbon output and make for a healthier environment.
"In our class over term two and the start of this term we have been looking at weather," she said.
"And we have been doing experiments in STEM looking at how wind is made, we have been looking at extreme weathers like El Nino, El Nina and the trade winds.
"We started looking at the greenhouse gases and the effect they are having and we did some experiments on those as well."
Ms Gash said it was great seeing the students work and develop their understanding of the importance of reducing carbon output.
"I set them a challenge that they had to create a device that would reduce our CO2 emissions," she said.
"We had students create a charger for your laptop that is a solar panel ... also we have got girls who have done a bag that has a solar panel on so when you walk into school you can charge your phone or you can charge your laptop."
Ms Gash said seeing the students actively work to complete their tasks including taking time out of lunch and recess to do so was a sign of great things to come.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
