Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Eaglehawk STEM students show off science projects at school expo

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated August 9 2023 - 7:39am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mia and Evie at work on their science project during expo. Photo by Brendan McCarthy
Mia and Evie at work on their science project during expo. Photo by Brendan McCarthy

A schoolbag with a solar panel allowing students to charge their phone or laptop as they head into class is one of the more ingenious ideas from a group of Eaglehawk students to reduce carbon emissions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.