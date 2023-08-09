A man charged with sexual offences against three children and a young woman earlier this year in Kennington and other areas of Bendigo has had his matter adjourned until September.
Thomas Edward Holmberg who was released on bail on Tuesday afternoon, August 8, from custody in Ararat to an address in Kennington.
Holmberg was supported by his mother who the court heard had collected him on Tuesday evening.
Holmberg is a convicted sex offender in relation to other matters and appeared in court in a white check shirt, black trousers and black sneakers.
READ MORE:
He was wearing glasses and had short brown hair and a goatee beard.
The court was told a statement from one of the victims is still being sought.
The matter has been adjourned for a contested mention in September.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.