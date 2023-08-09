Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo man Thomas Holmberg released on bail until next court date

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated August 9 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:30pm
A man charged with sexual offences against three children and a young woman earlier this year in Kennington and other areas of Bendigo has had his matter adjourned until September.

