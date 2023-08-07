A man has been hospitalised following a car collision with a tree on the Wimmera Highway near St Arnaud around 1.45pm on Monday afternoon, August 7.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed the man, who is believed to be in his 80s, has been taken to Bendigo Health in a stable condition for a medical episode.
Victoria Police confirmed the incident occurred east of St Arnaud township, around an hour and 10 minutes west of Bendigo, and a similar distance east of Horsham.
Victoria Police confirmed there were no serious injuries sustained as a result of the accident.
