Bendigo to Melbourne commuters are in for a headache over the coming weeks with the return of the infamous train to Sunbury, metro to city hop.
From first train Saturday, July 29 until last train Sunday, August 13, Bendigo and Echuca Line trains will terminate at Sunbury Station where passengers transfer to a metro train to complete the journey to Southern Cross.
The upcoming Sunbury situation follows weeks of disruptions while work continued on the state government's West Gate Tunnel Project, with buses replacing many trains on the Bendigo line while work was done on the Dynon Road section of track in West Melbourne.
"During planned works we always endeavour to find the fastest and most comfortable alternate transport for passengers," a V/Line spokesperson said.
"In this case the best option is to run trains between Bendigo and Sunbury, connecting with metropolitan services to and from the city."
The spokesperson said Bendigo and Echuca passengers should allow extra journey time over the next two weeks, and take note of the temporary timetables available on the V/Line website.
On the evenings of August 1, 7, 8, 9 and 10, and all day on August 3, there are planned disruptions to metropolitan services on the Sunbury Line, and the V/Line spokesperson said passengers should allow an additional 90 minutes for their journey on those dates.
While you're waiting for a Metro service at Sunbury, the Department of Transport and Planning said crews will be widening and strengthening the Dynon Road bridge over the rail lines to create a new ramp connecting to the elevated roadway above Footscray Road.
"While Dynon Road Bridge is being strengthened and widened, trains will need to be kept off the tracks below for safety," the West Gate Tunnel project spokesperson said.
The temporary timeline for July 29 - August 13 is available here.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.