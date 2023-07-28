Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo, Echuca trains to stop at Sunbury, metro to Melbourne

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated July 28 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 2:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bendigo to Melbourne commuters are in for a headache over the coming weeks with the return of the infamous train to Sunbury, metro to city hop.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.