A frog pond, pizza oven and bird boxes are part of Epsom Primary School's plan to create "great spaces" for learning in an outside environment.
Its vision is being funded by a six-figure federal government pot to upgrade and improve existing learning environments for 10 schools around Bendigo announced on July 27.
Twenty-one classes at Epsom Primary School have contributed to planning the design of their new outdoor space in a "whole school effort" and its "Green Magpies" sustainability team has created a master concept with projects to encourage learning around environmental sustainability.
"Sustainable students are more likely to become environmentally conscious citizens who are going to actively contribute to creating a better, more sustainable world," school principal Julie Ladd said.
Federal Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters announced the funding at Epsom Primary School, with the school receiving $25,000 for the construction of the student-led outdoor learning space.
Ms Chesters said the boost to coffers helped to ensure state schools had "great spaces" after playing second fiddle to catholic and independent schools for "far too long".
"An area that we see a real need for is in those outdoor learning spaces ... what they call the 'extras' in a lot of school budgets," Ms Chesters said.
The federal member said it was important the government viewed those "extra" learning spaces as essential.
She said that the $229,042 in grants would take the pressure off schools who generally had to fundraise to build similar spaces.
Epsom Primary School Sustainability Coordinator Gillian Davey said the $25,000 in funds would provide a hybrid space for students to do more traditional learning, as well as learn about sustainable practices.
"[With the new space] students can come out outside to do independent reading, some maths lessons, and be part of nature and be outside," Ms Davey said.
"And as educators we have such a responsibility to make sure that these students grow up with the skills to care for our country ready for their children and their grandchildren."
While Ms Chesters said some of the student's ideas for the space were "ambitous", she said the design plan was a product of a school which understands "all kids learn differently".
"That's what happens when a school community comes together and you empower young people to have a say about their learning environments," Ms Chesters said.
The money was part of the latest $32 million round of the Schools Upgrade Fund to improve school infrastructure.
The boost in the Bendigo electorate covered a range of school upgrades, from building new outdoor spaces, to installing air conditioning, to purchasing laptops and tablets.
The full list of recipients from the Bendigo electorate were:
