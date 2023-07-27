Bendigo Advertiser
Tomahawk threats man appears in Bendigo Magistrates Court

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated July 28 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 4:00am
A man has been warned of jail time over threats and breaching an intervention order. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.
A Bendigo man who threatened to smash up his 19-year-old nephew's car with a tomahawk for failing to clean his room has been told by a magistrate to "learn to get along with him" if they are to continue to live together.

