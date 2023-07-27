Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
What's on

Live artist project weaves tapestry in Bendigo

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated July 28 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Pam Barnes, live threading a piece of thin grey wool through the tapestry at Bendigo's Pall Mall, describes herself as "more of a knitter".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.