Pam Barnes, live threading a piece of thin grey wool through the tapestry at Bendigo's Pall Mall, describes herself as "more of a knitter".
"But that is the nice thing about the exhibition," Ms Barnes said.
"It brings together lots of different fiber artists and all the different techniques."
The Castlemaine knitter is one of seven artists contributing to the Window Weaving project as part of the CLOAK Exhibition at the Living Arts Space.
The live experience sees artists work in the glass atriums fronting Bendigo's Pall Mall on varied woven practices which, combined, will create a floor to ceiling tapestry.
Ms Barnes said she was excited to see the finished product with its different techniques, and that she found inspiration in the methods and materials used by weavers who had worked on the piece before her.
"I was pleased when I saw [the tapestry] because it's actually quite organic," she said.
"It's got so much texture going on and I think these little windows [already woven] are a little bit whimsical.
"So I want to create another window up in the section I'm working on today, and then hoping that someone else will take it from there."
The live weaving project is a "real time" exploration of the artists exhibited in CLOAK, according to visitor services center manager Felicity Martin, showing the practice behind the work.
"The exhibition showcases the work itself, but this is showcasing how the artists are using their different methods live," Ms Martin said.
Those different methods result in a constantly changing mixed media piece, with sticks, bark and traditional wools creeping towards the top of the tapestry.
For Ms Barnes, that natural mix of textures and techniques is an example of what she finds beautiful.
"I'm not a perfectionist," she said.
"To me, beauty is something natural, that's where I find it."
