A man with $79,000 in unpaid fines has fronted the Bendigo Magistrates Court saying he "wasn't aware" of the fines until earlier this year.
Lachlan Runciman had his first mention on July 26 in a case of non-payment of the fines.
The court heard Mr Runciman had more than 200 fines outstanding, including 184 from unpaid toll fees while driving, failure to vote and fines from the local council.
The case has been brought to court by the Victoria Police Toll Enforcement division.
The court heard Mr Runciman attempted to call Fines Victoria but was informed it was too late to try and work out a payment plan for the fines.
The fines were amassed between October 2014 and May 2021 however Mr Runciman was not informed of them until May this year.
Mr Runciman told Magistrate Trieu Huynh that " I totally accept that I was the owner of the vehicle" and that he was unable to pay the fines.
Magistrate Huynh stood the matter down and urged the man to speak to a lawyer for advice about what he could do at his next court date.
The matter has been adjourned to September 14.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
