Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo beaten by Ballarat to come second in top town tourism awards

JM
Alex Gretgrix
By Jonathon Magrath, and Alex Gretgrix
Updated July 26 2023 - 8:46pm, first published 8:29pm
Alexandra Fountain in Bendigo. Picture by Darren Howe
Alexandra Fountain in Bendigo. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo has missed out on reclaiming the top spot at the Victorian TAC Tourism Town Awards.

