Bendigo has missed out on reclaiming the top spot at the Victorian TAC Tourism Town Awards.
At an event on July 26, the town received runner up after it was shortlisted as a finalist in the top regional town category earlier this year.
In a post on social media, the Victoria Tourism Industry Council announced Bendigo as the silver prize winner behind Ballarat.
Highlights mentioned in the winners post included the city's "stunning European heritage architecture and beautiful parks and gardens", Bendigo Art Gallery, the largest Buddhist temple in the western world, the Djaara Lights and "award-winning restaurants, breweries and cellar doors".
Last year, Bendigo claimed top prize in the Top Tourism Town category, while Heathcote won bronze in the Top Small Tourism Town category.
Bendigo went on to win silver in its category at the national awards.
City of Greater Bendigo tourism and major events manager Terry Karamaloudis said in June that his team was very excited both towns reached finals for the third year in a row.
"We have an incredibly enthusiastic tourism sector, including those in attractions, accommodation and hospitality who are very welcoming and offer unique experiences for people of all ages and interests."
Macedon Ranges Shire mayor Cr Annette Death said last month that the award helped "get the word out about our beautiful region and attract more visitors, who ultimately end up supporting our local businesses".
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
