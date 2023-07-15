As part of the annual Australian Sheep and Wool Show festivities, women from far and wide gathered to partake in the Women of Wool Luncheon.
The feast of "great conversation, fashion and comedy", and of course, champagne, saw women in the wool industry and beyond get together, hosted by emcee Kevin Wilde.
Guest speakers included Achmea Australia's Emma Thomas, passionate about promoting strong female role models as vital to the future of women in agriculture.
Check out photos from the event below:
The Australian Sheep and Wool show is the largest-of-its-kind event in Australia, attracting more than 2000 livestock, musters, fashion shows, and sheep dog trials.
The event runs from July 14 to July 16 at the Prince of Wales Showgrounds.
