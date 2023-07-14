After taking time away to raise her family, Tamaryn Lim was ready to rejoin the nursing workforce this year.
With more than 10 years experience battling the hectic nature of critical care in the UK, Mrs Lim was ready to settle into a role at a Bendigo medical centre.
But she was told this wasn't possible unless she completely retrained.
"I was told I could apply for provisional registration and do a 16-week return to nursing course," Mrs Lim said.
Mrs Lim had been in contact with Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA), the national body regulating registered health practitioners, to ensure she did everything she needed to practice in Bendigo.
"I had to get all my details from the UK, my transcripts to prove I spoke English. I had to get a police check and spent a lot of money collecting everything," she said.
After waiting months for an answer, an AHPRA staff member told her because she had been out of practice since 2009, she would have to either completely retrain in Australia or travel to the UK and work.
"It brought on a kind of grief in a way," Mrs Lim said.
"I have a family so I don't have time to study and I definitely can't afford to go back overseas.
"It's put me off really, which is a shame because nursing is something I'm passionate about."
A Nursing and Midwifery Board of Australia spokesperson said people who have not worked in a number of years do "not meet the minimum Recency of practice registration standard".
"Where a nurse from the UK has not practised for a minimum of 450 hours within the past five years," they said.
"They have simply spent too long outside of the profession to return without undertaking additional education and/or supervised practice."
Northern Victorian MP Gaelle Broad heard Mrs Lim's story and questioned why people like Mrs Lim couldn't help the struggling health system post-COVID.
"Victoria's health system is under pressure, particularly in regional areas," she said.
"It's hard to believe the hoops well trained people with experience are being asked to jump through.
"When hospitals and GP clinics are in desperate need of nursing staff, government should be doing everything possible to get trained nurses back into the health workforce."
Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation (Vic Branch) acting secretary Paul Gilbert said he understood how "frustrating" the message to retrain could be for applicants.
"We certainly think AHPRA could have been more flexible during the pandemic, but the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation has no control over AHPRA or the NMBA," he said.
For now, Mrs Lim will continue to keep her passion alive through volunteering, but said it didn't stop the hurt.
"I'm one of the lucky ones that doesn't need to work, but I want to do my part," she said.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
