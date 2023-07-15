A worker sustained a crushing hand injury when their arm became stuck in a dough machine at a food factory in Maryborough on Friday, July 14.
Police said a 20-year-old male factory worker was cleaning a machine at the True Foods factory in Maryborough when his hand became stuck in the machinery at around 9.25pm.
Police, State Emergency Service (SES), CFA, and Ambulance Victoria personnel responded to a 000 call made at 9.26pm, where they found the worker with his right and middle index finger and knuckles jammed in the machine.
Ambulance Victoria treated the worker for an arm injury before he was airlifted to Melbourne and transferred to St Vincent's Hospital in a stable condition.
SES personnel dismantled the machine under the guidance of Ambulance Victoria and CFA.
Maryborough Police Sergeant David Semmens said while the worker was in a "certainly non-life threatening" condition, he expected WorkSafe to undertake a full investigation into the exact circumstances of the accident.
A WorkSafe spokesperson confirmed the body was aware of the incident and investigators were responding.
