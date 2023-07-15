Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Maryborough food factory worker sustains 'crushing hand injury'

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated July 15 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 11:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 20-year-old worker was airlifted to St Vincent's Hospital in Melbourne. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
The 20-year-old worker was airlifted to St Vincent's Hospital in Melbourne. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A worker sustained a crushing hand injury when their arm became stuck in a dough machine at a food factory in Maryborough on Friday, July 14.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.