Stock thefts and stolen firearms that are not reported continue to hamper bids to crackdown on farm crime, according to police.
"See something, say something" is at the heart of a police callout for the farm sector to report thefts to build a complete picture of criminal activity.
"We are keen to establish from farmers what they're seeing, what they're feeling, and what level of livestock are being stolen and not reported to us," Victoria Police State Farm Crime Coordination Unit head Inspector Paul Hargreaves said.
Inspector Hargreaves said despite lower reported cases of livestock theft in the March 2023 quarter - including 166 reports of sheep and cattle theft compared to 199 the previous year - his unit remained concerned about unreported offences.
The Victoria Police push goes beyond livestock theft, with farm crime ranging from illegal hunting to the theft of stock, equipment, firearms and fuel.
Theft of firearms, according to the inspector, posed the "biggest risk", with 60 reported offences representing an increase of 18 in the March quarter in Victoria.
"It only takes small numbers, with a number of firearms stolen on one occasion to be dangerous when those things get in community," Inspector Hargreaves said.
"We know on rural properties, there's a lot of firearm ownership and it's something that we keep saying to people, 'you've gotta know your safety and your security and your firearms'."
A key to reducing firearm theft was for gun owners to not "store where you live," the inspector said.
Inspector Hargreaves stressed quick, direct reporting from farmers who "see something, say something" was integral in combatting farm crime.
He said he had been told of a case where a victim had livestock stolen from their farm, and when making inquiries about reporting found another person who had sheep stolen but had not reported it.
"If we don't get that full picture, we don't know where it's occurring, and we certainly don't know how it's occurring," Inspector Hargreaves said.
"The amount of times that we have a crime reported and a neighbor will say to us, 'that's really interesting: I did see a black ute down the laneway, that I hadn't seen before'.
"And you can lose valuable evidence, you lose time to make those inquiries where people still got things fresh in their mind."
Inspector Hargreaves also urged potential buyers to be aware of what a "bargain" might actually represent.
"If you are receiving something or thinking that something's a bit cheap, generally there's something wrong, and that's the time to speak up," he said.
"A bargain is not a bargain.
"A bargain means you potentially taking something that someone else is a victim of."
The Inspector urged residents to report farm crime no matter "how trivial you think it might be" to Crime Stoppers online or on 1800 333 000 or by contacting their local Police station.
