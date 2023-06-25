Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Sunshine Bendigo celebrates move to new home | Photos

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated June 26 2023 - 9:14am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With the community's need for baby essentials growing, Sunshine Bendigo felt it was time they did the same.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.