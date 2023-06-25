With the community's need for baby essentials growing, Sunshine Bendigo felt it was time they did the same.
In the past year, the charity has assisted more than 1600 families in need of clothes, toys, equipment and more.
And now they've settled into their new home in Nolan Street, there is an opportunity to help even more people across the state.
"The need won't go away and communities don't exist without charity," Sunshine Bendigo founder and director Glenda Serpell said.
"We've been in our new home for three weeks now and I think we're filling almost every space with items, it's really exciting to be here."
On June 22, Sunshine Bendigo opened its doors for the community to take tours and officially open the new site.
"Our visibility in the community can increase now we're in this spot," Ms Serpell said.
Sunshine Bendigo is always looking for baby clothing, blankets, nursery equipment and more.
Find out more on where to donate goods and financial assistance online at sunshinebendigo.org.au
The charity is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10am to 3pm at 6 Nolan Street, Bendigo.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
