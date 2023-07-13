Picnic Point to get toilets, boat ramp upgrade

Picnic Point at Cairn Curran Reservoir, south-west of Bendigo, is set to see easier water access and improved community amenity after funding was announced this week for a boat ramp upgrade and a new toilet block.
Local MPs Maree Edwards, the Member for Bendigo West, and Martha Haylett, the Member for Ripon, were at Picnic Point on Wednesday to announce that $112,715 from the state's Recreational Boating Grant Program would go to Goulburn Murray Water to repair the concrete surface of the boat ramp, reduce erosion alongside it, resurface the car park and replace signage.
Another $50,000, from the Recreational Fishing Grants Program, would enable the water authority to install an all-abilities self-composting, zero discharge amenities block near the boat ramp and other facilities, the MPs said.
The block would contain three unisex cubicles, one of them big enough to fit wheelchairs.
"Investing in worthwhile projects such as an upgraded boat ramp and an amenity facility will ensure locals and visitors will continue to have terrific opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors," Ms Edwards said.
"I know Cairn Curran's recreation groups will benefit from these upgrades."
Cairn Curran had been a big beneficiary of the Victorian Fisheries Authority's fish stocking program, which had seen more than a million Murray cod, golden perch and brown trout, The MPs said.
A further 350,000 cod and golden perch fingerlings would be stocked this summer along with 10,000 brown trout yearlings being released later this month.
