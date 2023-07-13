Picnic Point to get toilets, boat ramp upgrade

Bendigo Advertiser
Toilets, boat ramp upgrade for Picnic Point at Cairn Curran

By Jenny Denton
Picnic Point at Cairn Curran Reservoir, south-west of Bendigo, is set to see easier water access and improved community amenity after funding was announced this week for a boat ramp upgrade and a new toilet block.

