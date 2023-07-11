Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Our People

Bendigo's Inner Wheel Club to celebrate 90th anniversary

DC
By David Chapman
July 11 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Inner Wheel Club secretary Bernadette Storer (left), president Gwen Rankins and treasurer Jill Trevorah and fellow members are looking forward to the club's 90th anniversary celebrations. Picture by Brendan McCartney.
Bendigo Inner Wheel Club secretary Bernadette Storer (left), president Gwen Rankins and treasurer Jill Trevorah and fellow members are looking forward to the club's 90th anniversary celebrations. Picture by Brendan McCartney.

It may not be a well known group, but the Inner Wheel Club of Bendigo is about to celebrate an impressive milestone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.