California Gully and Eaglehawk are among the worst areas in the state feeling the pinch on rental prices.
A real estate expert has warned the rental price hikes and a shortfall in housing stock had left families hard pressed.
He has warned that "you can't get blood from a stone".
In the last five years nearly 20 suburbs in and around the Bendigo area have had rental prices skyrocket, many by more than 40 percent, with an average rent price of nearly $430.
California Gully and Eaglehawk were ranked joint eighth in Victoria by the Suburbtrends rent pain index with the average rent taking up 33 percent of the average income, according to the study.
In both suburbs rental prices are on average $400 and have both gone up by 41.6 percent according to the June 2023 Domain rental report.
Another issue for renters was the low rental vacancy of 1.4 percent in both areas.
Founder of Suburbtrends, Kent Lardner, said he noticed trends in places where vacancy rates where creeping up was tied to how expensive a rental was.
He said what he saw was a system where houses were unaffordable so people were moving out of the area.
"One of those (trends) is once rents get up to certain threshold, i.e. when they become unaffordable," he said.
"Typically 35 percent or more (of income spent on rent) on average vacancy rates are starting to increase so effectively the story there is you can't blood from a stone."
"One thing I have noticed is a slight uptick in vacancy rates especially in those locations where it has become unaffordable and what that does is squeezes renter out of properties and back in with family or sharing."
Mr Lardner said although the low rental vacancy and high rent price were worrying, there was no telling what the market might look like in the future.
"I wouldn't dare say that anywhere in Australia is looking great for rentals right now," he said.
"I am just going to focus on regional Victoria and talk about some of the averages - around 6.4 percent on averages for rents and the amount of money on average being allocated for rent is 30 percent, that is not good.
"You factor into that the typical household is paying a lot for fuel, paying a lot for food, paying a lot for energy paying anything over 30 percent for rent is very, very hard."
Other areas of Bendigo which have seen massive growth in rental prices included White Hills, where average rent is $450, and there has been a 50 percent growth, Strathfieldsaye where rent is $500 on average with a 38.9 percent growth.
Kangaroo Flat has an average rent of $430 and has seen a growth of 43.3 percent in the last five years.
Mr Lardner said the worst areas for renters in regional Victoria were usually those marred by low vacancy rates and a steep climb in rental prices, both of which had affected California Gully and Eaglehawk.
"We are talking 10 percent plus gains in rental prices, we are talking typically 32 percent across the average for allocation towards rent out of your income," he said.
"We are talking vacancy rates below 1.5 percent and with those low type of vacancy rates it does put a bit of pressure and you may even see further rental increases sadly."
Mr Lardner said until there was an adequate level of housing stock both social and independent it was anyone's guess as the how long the rental crisis may continue.
