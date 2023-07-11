In 2019 the community-run Golden Square Pool won a Volunteering Victoria award for its youth involvement program, which provides encouragement and hands-on experience for teenagers.
The "innovation" category win gave the pool's president, Sam Kane, the opportunity to talk about his team's achievements.
"They are learning so many valuable skills in customer service, working as part of a team, and being part of something," he told the Bendigo Advertiser at the time.
"I'm so proud of every single young person involved in our organisation, their families, and what we're doing as a community."
Individuals, groups and initiatives around the region once again have the opportunity to help share the story of local achievements this month by nominating someone for the 2023 Victorian Volunteering Awards.
The awards, run by the state's peak body for volunteering, recognise people who have improved community outcomes by volunteering their time and skills.
One very enthusiastic voice for volunteers is Bendigo-based upper house state MP Gaelle Broad, who is urging people to nominate for the awards.
"In my time as an MP, I have been privileged to meet volunteers who willingly give of their time in a whole range of areas - from community radio, the SES, op shops, Rotary, CWA, RSL, homeless services, disaster relief and health support groups - and this is just the tip of the volunteering iceberg," Ms Broad, said.
Most volunteers didn't seek the spotlight for their work, the member for Northern Victoria Region said.
"Yet, there's no doubt our communities would simply not be the same without them.
"I am constantly amazed at the selfless time and effort that is so willingly given by volunteers for the common good."
Ms Broad said she was "especially inspired" by volunteers working in a range of roles who continued to donate time and energy to helping regional communities impacted by last year's devastating floods.
Anyone can nominate a volunteer. Nominations close on July 17.
