Victorian Volunteering Award nominations close in less than a week

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated July 11 2023 - 11:10am, first published 10:00am
Taliyah Finemore, Tarny Donaldson and Black Finemore at Golden Square Pool's 2019 New Year's Eve Party. Picture by Noni Hyett
In 2019 the community-run Golden Square Pool won a Volunteering Victoria award for its youth involvement program, which provides encouragement and hands-on experience for teenagers.

