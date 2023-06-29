Former Australian Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove has had an emotional experience with Rochester flood-affected victims.
Mr Cosgrove and Business Council of Australia chief executive Jennifer Westacott took a tour of the town on June 29 to hear stories on how the town had coped through the natural disaster.
Joined by Campaspe Shire Council mayor Rob Amos, councillor Paul Jarman and Rochester Business Network president Glenda Nichol, the group visited different businesses affected by last year's event.
A Vietnam War veteran, Mr Cosgrove was commander of the International Force for East Timor in 1999, which oversaw the peacekeeping mission in East Timor during its transition to independence.
Her served as Governor-General from 2014 to 2019 and is now the Patron of BizRebuild which has provided emergency funding to flood-hit businesses
Mr Cosgrove was touched by what he saw during his tour of Rochester.
"It's uplifting to see people who have been through a terrible experience and yet here they are, not only back in operation or getting close to, but they are praising the others who have been part of the experience," he said.
The Business Council of Australia's natural disaster charity, BizRebuild, has given $140,000 worth of vouchers to 70 small businesses in Rochester following the October floods.
The vouchers were given to help businesses buy essential equipment and get back on their feet.
Of the businesses visited was the Rochester Wine Tavern, in which owner Olivia James went back to the day many townfolk sought refuge upstairs.
"We had people sleeping in the hallway, swags on the balcony and you just had a front row seat to the devastation," she said.
"I wanted this to be a place where people came to talk and share their stories and experiences, because everyone was affected in one way or another.
"We can only open four nights a week at the moment because the population just isn't back yet, but we're getting there."
Mr Amos said during his recent visits to Rochester, he could see a "different feeling" emerging in the community.
"People are getting back on their feet which is fabulous to see," he said.
"There is still a long way to go and there are still a lot of people in terrible situations, but the mood is certainly changing for the better."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
