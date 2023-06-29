Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Woman pleads guilty to dangerous driving causing death over Torrumbarry crash

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated June 29 2023 - 11:59am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A woman has been committed to stand trial in the County Court over a fatal car crash at Torrumbarry last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.