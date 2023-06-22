Update 10:41am: The cyclist struck by a car on the McIvor Highway at Longlea has been transferred to The Royal Melbourne Hospital.
Previously, police said the 38-year-old male was taken to Bendigo Health following the collision with life-threatening injuries.
Earlier: A Heathcote cyclist is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a car on the McIvor Highway at Longlea overnight Thursday, June 22.
Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the collision which occurred around 10:20pm Thursday on the McIvor Highway between Bowles Road and Longlea Lane, about 15 kilometres east of Bendigo CBD.
Police say the 38-year-old male rider was taken to Bendigo Health with suspected life-threatening injuries.
Detectives said the rider, who was on an e-bike, was riding within a west bound lane of the highway without any lights or reflectors and was wearing dark clothing when he was struck by a car travelling west.
The 64-year-old male driver of the car, from Golden Square, and his female passenger stopped at the scene to assist.
The McIvor Highway was closed for several hours overnight while MCIU detectives processed the scene.
Anyone with information or any witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or log onto www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
