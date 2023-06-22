Bendigo Advertiser
Cyclist sustains life-threatening injuries after McIvor Hwy collision

Updated June 23 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 8:29am
The colission occured between Bowles Road and Longlea Lane on the McIvor Highway. Picture Google Earth
Update 10:41am: The cyclist struck by a car on the McIvor Highway at Longlea has been transferred to The Royal Melbourne Hospital.

