A 21-year-old Bendigo man has pleaded guilty to eight charges, including for four thefts of fuel from petrol stations across town.
Magistrate Sharon McRae placed the man on an undertaking to be of good behaviour without conviction for a year.
The man, who the court heard suffered from depression and was medicated at the time of his offending, must also pay back $96.18 for one of the thefts.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard the man had performed four fuel thefts from December 20, 2022 to May 17, 2023.
The first theft occurred at EG Ampol petrol station at Lansell Plaza where the man made no payment for 40 litres of diesel fuel worth $96.18
When interviewed by police on March 5, 2023, the man who receives Youth Allowance said he had been "stupid" and was "short of money".
READ MORE:
The court heard the man had been captured on CCTV but when contacted by police he had hung up on them and failed to answer any further calls.
The man also failed to pay $80.21 for fuel at Strathdale Apco petrol station on May 17, 2023.
The court heard the man was a suspended probationary driver at the time of the thefts and had contravened his bail condition not to drive a motor vehicle.
The court heard the crimes were "out of character" for the young man who was aiming to get his mental health under control and get into work.
Magistrate McRae told the man "you never get anything for nothing".
"With CCTV, the police are always going to track you down," she said.
"If you're struggling for money, ask for support."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.