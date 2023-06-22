Bendigo Advertiser
Mental health, money issues fuel theft in Bendigo

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated June 23 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 4:00am
A Bendigo man has been given an undertaking to be of good behaviour for multiple fuel thefts. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A 21-year-old Bendigo man has pleaded guilty to eight charges, including for four thefts of fuel from petrol stations across town.

