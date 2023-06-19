A flood inquiry information session held in Rochester last week resulted in an extension for residents of the flood-hit town to lodge a submission to the investigation into the 2022 Flood Event in Victoria.
The workshops were held in the flood-hit town on 14 June, where attendees heard that the deadline for submissions had been extended until June 28, two weeks more than the previous end date.
Rochester was one of the hardest-hit communities during the flood event, with many residents still in temporary accommodation almost eight months later.
The Victorian Flood Inquiry aims to provide the lived-experience stories behind the statistics, to ensure policymakers understand the the human toll of an event like the October 2022 floods, and better protect communities in the future.
So far the inquiry had received 700 submissions, already exceeding the typical 200 - 300 submissions lodged to a parliamentary inquiry, with around half of the number coming from members of the Rochester community.
Campaspe Mayor Cr Rob Amos acknowledged the people of Rochester and surrounds as "hardest hit", and encouraged residents - many of whom are still without permanent accommodation - to submit to the inquiry.
"It's vital that the voices of Rochester are heard," Cr Amos said.
"While statistical data about asset losses provide one side of the coin, it's only through the lived experiences of local residents, businesses, farmers, teachers, community groups and others impacted by the flood that the human toll can be truly understood."
"The Inquiry needs to hear your story; no matter what the topic is and even if it's only a few lines."
Rochester residents can lodge a submission by 28 June, either online here or via email to floodenquiry@parliament.vic.gov.au.
For more information, including the terms of reference and how to lodge a submission, please visit https://new.parliament.vic.gov.au/get-involved/inquiries/floodinquiry/submissions or phone 03 8682 2869.
