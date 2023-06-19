Bendigo Advertiser
Victorian Flood Inquiry submissions extended for Rochester

By Gabriel Rule
Updated June 20 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 8:00am
Valentino Catalano (and Baby June) at the Parliamentary Flood Inquiry info session in Rochester. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A flood inquiry information session held in Rochester last week resulted in an extension for residents of the flood-hit town to lodge a submission to the investigation into the 2022 Flood Event in Victoria.

