A 26-year-old mother of one with a history of theft and burglary was arrested on Thursday night following more thefts from Bendigo supermarkets.
Harmany Gourley appeared on Friday before the Bendigo Magistrates' Court after spending the night in custody.
She was convicted and fined $750 after pleading guilty to four charges including multiple for theft.
The court heard Gourley attended Coles Bendigo supermarket on February 3 earlier this year around 7pm and placed items in her jacket pocket.
The court heard she ran out of the store to get away from police and later told them she did not know why she ran away.
She subsequently said, "I couldn't be f***** with youse (sic)".
Then on May 28, Gourley attended Kangaroo Flat Champions SUPA IGA supermarket where staff believed she had placed items in her handbag.
When a staff member asked to check Gourley's bag, she initially appeared to comply but then refused.
She later reattended the store and stole two beauty items.
Defence lawyer Rebecca Heley said Gourley had stolen food items to prepare dinner and she did not remember stealing the beauty items.
Gourley was bailed to appear before the court on May 4, with warrants issued for her arrest when she failed to appear.
Ms Heley said Gourley had recently been released from a three-month prison sentence on charges of property damage.
The court heard she had also breached a community corrections order multiple times including in February 2022 and twice in May 2022.
Magistrate Trieu Huynh told Gourley there were ways to go about getting assistance if a person was struggling.
"You can't go stealing," he said.
Magistrate Huynh acknowledged Gourley's early plea of guilty.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
