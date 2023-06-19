Bendigo Advertiser
Harmany Gourley fined and convicted for supermarket thefts

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
June 20 2023 - 6:30am
A woman has returned to the court on theft charges. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A 26-year-old mother of one with a history of theft and burglary was arrested on Thursday night following more thefts from Bendigo supermarkets.

