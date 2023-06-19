The GoFundMe started to aid the family of Dallas Keogh-Frankling has raised thousands of dollars in a handful of days.
The 17-year-old died following a football game in Kyneton on May 27.
The initial goal of $15,000 was surpassed within the four days following the fundraiser's launch, and has since been increased to $17,000.
The funds raised will be used to send Dallas' dad Mark and brother Ashton on a vacation intending "to support the family and give them something to look forward to".
"(The holiday would) allow them some time to rest and help regain the strength to return to their life at home without Dallas," the fundraiser description reads.
"We would be forever grateful for any donation, no matter how small."
To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.
