Get your sweaters and scarves out of storage, temperatures are set to plummet this week as a cold snap makes its way to Bendigo.
The Bureau of Meteorology have forecast chilly temperatures for the week beginning Monday, June 19, with the mercury rarely climbing above 10 degrees before Sunday, 25 June.
Thursday, June 22 will be our chilliest day, when the Bureau forecasts a maximum of just seven degrees paired with a "very high chance of showers" bringing 3-10 millimetres of rain.
The coldest start will be Wednesday, June 21, when the Bureau forecasts "patchy frost" and a minimum of -1 degrees, before reaching a top of nine degrees on the day.
The city woke to a wet and rainy morning on Monday, 19 June, with Bendigo receiving 3.4 millimetres of rain in the three-and-a-half hours from 4am to 7.30am.
On Monday, the city is heading for a top of nine degrees, with "showers clearing" and west to south-westerly winds reaching 15 to 20kmh in the middle of the day.
The Bureau issued a sheep graziers warning across the Central and North Central Districts due to forecasted cold temperatures, showers and westerly winds for 19 June.
