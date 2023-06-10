After 20 years of pouring drinks, serving food and housing residents and tourists alike, the owners of the National Hotel are packing up and selling the complex.
For the first time in two decades the business, located in the heart of Bendigo, will be available for purchase by new blood.
The venue has a large public bar and adjoining alfresco area, family bistro with 100-person seating capacity as well as multiple function rooms.
The complex sits on a massive 5,500 square foot block and can hold up to390 patrons at any one time along with a general liquor licence which runs until 1am.
The National Hotel Complex is being offered for sale via JLL Hotels Hospitality Group with expressions of interest open nationally.
JLL group Senior Vice President, Will Connolly, said he hopes the venue will generate a lot of buying interest for would-be publicans.
"Our Victorian pubs team have fielded numerous calls from some of our state's most successful publicans this year," he said.
"Advising us of their desire to either expand their current accommodation portfolio or enter the market.
"The National Hotel Complex provides the opportunity to have the best of both markets."
Expressions of interest will be open until July 15.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
