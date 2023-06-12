Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

CFA investigates cause of electrical fire in wall of Redesdale home

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated June 12 2023 - 10:39am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Due to the nature of the fire, investigators were called to scene on June 12. Picture by Google Earth
Due to the nature of the fire, investigators were called to scene on June 12. Picture by Google Earth

Investigators are determining what caused an electrical fault that resulted in a fire in the wall of a Redesdale home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.