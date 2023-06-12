Investigators are determining what caused an electrical fault that resulted in a fire in the wall of a Redesdale home.
CFA crews from Golden Square, Redesdale, Elphinstone, Mia Mia and Langley-Barfold were called to a structure fire at around 5pm on June 11.
A CFA spokesperson said everyone in the School Lane home was evacuated from the house and no one was injured.
They said the home was not destroyed in the blaze.
Due to the nature of the fire, investigators were called to scene on June 12.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser.
