Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Education

200 Bendigo teaching students could qualify for placement support

JD
By Jenny Denton
June 10 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Third year primary teaching students Mitchell Burke and Lucy Wade hope to be eligible for newly announced placement support funding. Picture by Jenny Denton
Third year primary teaching students Mitchell Burke and Lucy Wade hope to be eligible for newly announced placement support funding. Picture by Jenny Denton

A "pipeline of teachers" for the future was the end game of an initiative to lure staff into rural and hard-to-staff locations announced in Bendigo on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.