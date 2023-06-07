Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo's special developmental school set for upgrades

By Ben Loughran
Updated June 8 2023 - 3:23pm, first published June 7 2023 - 5:30pm
Leah Thomas, school principal Kirshy McAinch and family support worker Meg Holmes. Picture by Ben Loughran
New, higher-quality classrooms and tearing down existing buildings which have passed their used by date are a part of the Bendigo Special Developmental School's master plan.

