BENDIGO needs a 1956 Olympics style spruce-up, a coalition of regional councils say.
Regional Cities Victoria wants to "repair an old legacy" with Commonwealth Games funding in 10 of the state's cities in a move reminiscent of the sort of community cash splash that invigorated communities in the late 1950s.
The group has unveiled its vision for the "once in a lifetime" Games showcase of regional Victoria.
That wish list includes $2 million each for 10 cities including Bendigo for sport facility upgrades and a pool of $30 million program for new and refreshed parks and open spaces.
Bendigo's council is yet to discuss exactly what it would fix up if it got either source of funding, Bendigo's mayor - and current chair of Regional Cities - Cr Andrea Metcalf said.
"It's a start, it gives each city a chance to think about where they would like to invest," she said.
Regional Cities is also calling for a $30 million tourism campaign to entice people from around Australia and internationally into regional Victoria.
The Gold Coast is still reaping the tourism rewards of its 2018 event, Cr Metcalf said.
She was hoping the 2026 Games would act as Birmingham's did in 2022, where a city not necessarily thought of as an international-level destination has benefited.
"A lot of tourism here would come after the Games, though there would certainly be tourists here for the [two weeks of] Games," she said.
Indigenous groups including the Dja Dja Wurrung could play a key role in that campaign and other promotions of regional Victoria.
That could start with the King's baton, which the Regional Cities group thinks should be designed by a regional Indigenous person.
Games organisers have already made input from Traditional Owners a top priority for the Games.
Recently released tenders for the opening and closing ceremonies show First Nations groups must be prioritised for consultations.
It follows Birmingham 2022's closing ceremony, where Traditional Owners successfully pushed to perform a Welcome to Country in front of a global television audience, as part of the ceremonial handover for Victoria 2026.
Multiple Indigenous groups including those linked to land in and around Bendigo have described that as a key milestone for the sporting event.
Stories told on Country for the 2026 Games would end up being a key legacy with festivals, Cultural programs and with key builds, DJAARA general manager Cassandra Lewis said on Wednesday.
"I think we've shown our capabilities across the Bendigo skyline, it's certainty changing with the GovHub and the new law courts," she said.
"I think places like the athletes' village [in Flora Hill] is another opportunity."
Regional Cities has also published its wish-list as competition to attract international teams to towns gathers pace.
The Anglesea Bowling Club recently told a federal parliamentary inquiry it would like to host training camps for a sport that will ultimately be hosted in Bendigo.
Regional Cities wants the state government's help to link towns like Bendigo with different country's sports administrators to gauge interest in training base locations.
It also wants help to skill up the workers and volunteers needed to make the games a success.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
