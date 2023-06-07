EXCITEMENT is building towards the 2023 Netball Victoria Association Championships after the Bendigo Football Netball League finalised its open squad for the June 18 tournament in Melbourne.
Unveiled on Wednesday morning, the BFNL has announced an 11-player team, to again be coached by Kangaroo Flat's Jayden Cowling, assisted by Strathfieldsaye's Steph Freemantle.
The league will be attempting to go one better this year, after finishing runners-up to Goulburn Valley in 2022.
Sandhurst's dominance of the competition has been reflected in the naming of the squad, with six Dragons players chosen.
They are premiership skipper Meg Williams, fellow midcourter Shae Clifford, goal shooter Bec Smith and defenders Heather Oliver, Sophie Shoebridge and Charlotte Sexton.
Gisborne and Kangaroo Flat each has two representatives, with versatile midcourter/defender Kirby Elliott and goal attack Claudia Mawson flying the flag for the Bulldogs and Betty Thompson medallist Ashley Ryan and sister Abbey chosen from the Roos.
They are joined by six-time A-grade premiership defender Alicia McGlashan, who is the sole South Bendigo member of the squad.
A formidable squad contains five players, who were part of last year's runner-up team, Gisborne's Elliott, the Ryans, and Sandurst's Shoebridge, Smith and Williams.
Injuries this season to Sandhurst's Ruby Turner and Kangaroo Flat's Chelsea Sartori meant they could not be considered for selection, while dual Betty Thompson medallist and an automatic selection in past representative teams, Gisborne's Maddy Stewart is not playing in the BFNL this season.
Arguably the most notable inclusion is gun young Sandhurst defender Sexton, who has played just a handful of A-grade games, to this point in her blossoming career.
Named in the Australian 19-and-under squad this season following her impressive performances for Victoria at the national championships in Darwin in April, the 18-year-old has slotted seamlessly into the Dragons defence in the absence of the injured Turner and older sister Imogen Sexton, who is currently overseas.
The selection of dual league best and fairest Oliver caps a successful return to the court for the Dragons star, who did not play during the 2021 and '22 seasons due to family commitments.
A motivated Cowling is thrilled at the prospect of again leading the squad, and buoyed by the quantity and quality of local BFNL talent that made themselves available for selection this season.
"I am incredibly excited and proud of the talented squad that we have selected to represent the Bendigo Football Netball League," he said.
"We have such a star-studded league with numerous players having VNL or state level experience, but also have a range of amazing local talent who will be able to showcase their ability at the Association Championships.
"We are fortunate to have selected a very versatile side, who can cover numerous positions across the court, which will be extremely beneficial at a grueling full-day tournament against quality opposition.
"The group has a great mix of youth and significant experience that gives us great balance to hopefully go one step further in 2023 from our runners-up result in 2022."
The BFNL last won the open section in 2017 and has been runners-up three times since 2016.
BFNL manager Cameron Tomlins said the league congratulated and thanked all players selected in the 2023 team.
"Whilst a small number of quality players were ruled out of selection consideration due to injury, VNL or personal commitments, the overall investment of all players and volunteers that were able to make themselves available for selection for representative duties has allowed coach Jayden Cowling and the selection panel to gather an extremely strong and versatile team that we are confident will achieve success, whilst positively representing the current high standard and quality of BFNL netball."
The open team will be joined in Melbourne by the league's 17-and-under squad, which qualified via its victory in the Northern Zone qualifiers in Bendigo last month.
The Association Championships will be played at the State Netball Centre in Parkville on Sunday, June 18.
Goalers: Claudia Mawson (Gisborne), Abbey Ryan (Kangaroo Flat), Rebecca Smith (Sandhurst).
Midcourters: Shae Clifford (Sandhurst), Kirby Elliott (Gisborne), Ashley Ryan (Kangaroo Flat), Meg Williams (Sandhurst).
Defenders: Alicia McGlashan (South Bendigo), Heather Oliver (Sandhurst), Charlotte Sexton (Sandhurst), Sophie Shoebridge (Sandhurst).
Coach: Jayden Cowling (Kangaroo Flat).
Assistant coach: Stephanie Freemantle (Strathfieldsaye).
