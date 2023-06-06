This story contains graphic imagery. Reader discretion is advised.
Illegal bowhunters "getting away with" killing native wildlife in the Bendigo area and Macedon Ranges has sparked a campaign to ban the unregulated blood sport in Victoria.
Native animals being killed or maimed by arrows have been reported in the region, including an incident involving kangaroos on a private property in the Macedon area last week.
The office of Legislative Council for Northern Victorian and Animal Justice Party member Georgie Purcell said that a Woodend resident discovered a pair of dead kangaroos on the property, including one with a live joey in its pouch, with arrow wounds.
The joey has since been taken to local wildlife carers.
Bow hunters do not need a permit to hunt on private land for non-native species such as rabbits and foxes, but native wildlife is protected.
A spokesperson for the Bendigo Field Archers, a branch of the Australian Bowhunters Association, said the native deaths were a product of hunters lacking education.
"We encourage (bowhunting) game species and feral game like pigs, goats, rabbits, foxes," the spokesperson said.
"Australian natives are on the no go list."
Ms Purcell introduced a call for a bowhunting ban to State Parliament last week and has since brought the issue of illegal bowhunting to the attention of the Minister for Outdoor Recreation, Sonya Kilkenny and Minister for Environment, Ingrid Stitt.
Ms Purcell wants a ban on bow and crossbow hunting in Victoria, following Tasmania in outlawing it and South Australia moving to do the same.
"It's completely unregulated in Victoria, so it means in the event of illegal bowhunting where a native animal is killed, it's near impossible to actually track and get an outcome and find who is responsible," Ms Purcell said.
"The reason that this continues is by the pure fact that even the ministers and the government are unaware that it's even happening.
"It's quite common for alive native animals such as kangaroos and wallabies to be found with an arrow through their body, so it can cause long term injury without actually killing them."
The Australian Bowhunters have minimum arrow and draw weights to ensure animals have the most ethical death possible, the spokesperson for the Bendigo branch said.
"If they're doing things correctly, the animal won't feel it," the spokesperson said.
"If you cut yourself with a dull knife, it hurts like hell, but if you cut yourself with a razor, you hardly feel it."
How an animal might die following an arrow strike has raised concerns.
Ms Purcell said unlike shooting, bow hunters were less likely to know whether they had delivered a kill shot, meaning animals could escape with wounds that left them "suffering for days".
"Unlike shooting with a gun, where you can see if you've injured an animal, you can try and shoot them again, that's not possible when bowhunting," she said
"So it means many animals are being hit and escaping and then suffering for days or even weeks on end until they get reprieve from a volunteer wildlife rescue."
The spokesperson for Bendigo Field Archers said the club had been told some of the native killings had been done with kit not intended for animals.
"We've heard about kangaroos found with a timber arrow with a 'snub nose point'. They're not a hunting tip," the spokesperson said.
"That's the kind of thing sold with kids' bows. They're not designed for an animal. They're designed for a target."
Bow hunters "getting away with it" could be impacting the increase in illegal killings by encouraging others to pick up the bow due to a lack of accountability , according to Ms Purcell.
"We believe it's because the people who would s doing this are getting away with it and word is getting around that it's possible to go bowhunting in the Macedon Ranges and in Bendigo without restrictions," she said.
"You could go and buy a bow and arrow today and shoot an animal tonight.
"You don't need a license. You don't need to do any form of test or training."
Woodend Police Station said they had not been notified of last week's incident.
Anyone with information on the killings should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
MORE NEWS:
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.