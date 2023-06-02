Thales Australia, the company behind Bushmaster and Hawkei protected vehicles, has been convicted and fined $450,000 for the death of a worker in 2020 in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court.
Joe Andrew Kane, 50, was killed when an unsecured subframe of a two-door Hawkei light protected mobility vehicle, and a base plate, fell on him on July 2, 2020 at the Bendigo North facility.
The court heard the subframe and base plate, which collectively weighed almost a tonne, and had fallen onto Mr Kane around 7.20am.
A colleague turned to see Mr Kane on the floor with the subframe across his chest before they dragged it off and went to get help.
Mr Kane's colleagues then gave first aid until paramedics arrived at 7.35am. He died from chest blunt trauma and pressure asphyxia.
Magistrate Trieu Huynh said the impact of his death on Mr Kane's daughters, siblings, mother and partner had been "profound".
Mr Huynh said he took into consideration the remorse shown by Thales and a plea of guilty at the earliest opportunity.
Thales Australia otherwise had no prior convictions and held a good safety record.
Mr Huynh said the company had also made significant moves to improve safety after the fatal incident.
The court heard that Thales had breached its duties by failing to provide and maintain a safe system of work and failing to provide information and training to workers.
Mr Huynh told the packed courtroom he knew the sentence could not mitigate the loss of a "beloved father and friend".
Mr Kane was described to the court as a "creative tinkerer" and an "attentive and proud father".
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
