Thales Australia fined $450,000 for worker's death in 2020

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated June 2 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 3:30pm
Thales has been fined and convicted for a Bendigo worker's death in 2020. Picture file
Thales Australia, the company behind Bushmaster and Hawkei protected vehicles, has been convicted and fined $450,000 for the death of a worker in 2020 in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court.

