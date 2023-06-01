Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Fosterville Gold Mine seismic event rocks nearby towns of Axedale, Knowsley

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated June 2 2023 - 3:27pm, first published June 1 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fosterville and its gold mine. Picture by Google Earth
Fosterville and its gold mine. Picture by Google Earth

If you live near the Fosterville Gold Mine, you may have felt the earth shaking on Thursday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.