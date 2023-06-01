GREATER Bendigo's council wants to help head off the next local extinction event with revamped monitoring on land it manages.
It is one idea in a sweeping overhaul city staff have proposed for in the face of an intensifying biodiversity crisis playing out across Victoria.
Greater Bendigo is home to 87 threatened animals and 105 threatened plants and the council wants a strategy to deal with issues playing out across the region.
At least 14 animals and 20 plants have vanished from the region since 1990 and "urgent action" is needed to head off more local extinctions, council staff say in the new biodiversity strategy, which is currently out for public consultation.
Historic but at times patchy records paint a grim picture for a host of species that once roamed Greater Bendigo.
Animals and plants have regularly vanished within living memory including the spottailed quoll (last recorded in Greater Bendigo 1972) the plains wander (1981), plant the maroon leek-orchid (1990).
That does not count the ones that have disappeared since the arrival of Europeans centuries ago.
There is a record of rufous bettongs dating back to 1760, for example, though the small marsupials have long been thought extinct in Greater Bendigo.
A 2021 parliamentary enquiry looked into biodiversity collapse across Victoria and heard evidence of issues in a Bendigo area grappling with climate change, civic population growth, pests and forest fragmentation.
The council has a "pretty good idea" of what is on the specific land it managed but the area's general data records were patchy, senior biodiversity officer Mark Hall said.
"One of the first things we want to do is go out and maybe find the species that have not been recorded in the last 10 or 20 years, and find out whether they are still there or not," he said.
"If you don't have people on the ground, if it's a plant on a roadside that's been disturbed a few times, you don't know whether that species is still there."
The draft biodiversity strategy lists "iconic and significant" plant and animal species that could be tracked over the next 10 years, including brush-tailed phascogales, growling grass frogs, spiny rice flowers, pink-tailed worm lizards, golden sun moths, Macquarie perches, grey-headed flying foxes, platypuses and powerful owls.
The draft council plan features actions ranging from a permanent biodiversity engagement officer to a "habitat connectivity plan" creating biolinks through Greater Bendigo.
High on the list of priorities is dealing with the many "outdated" environmental overlays governing protections in the city's planning scheme.
Many are hangovers from the days before Bendigo councils amalgamated in the 1990s.
"Community values have changed, planning scheme regulations and tools have evolved, more detailed information and mapping are available and there is increasing awareness of the impacts of climate change," council staff said in the draft biodiversity strategy.
Some regulations refer to outdated documents or no longer comply with directions from the state government, and significant trees have too few protections, the staff members said.
The council wants feedback on the draft biodiversity plan before it gets locked in later this year.
People can view the draft at the council's Let's Talk website until June 30, or attend drop-in sessions on it and a new climate roadmap. The first session is slated for the Long Gully Neighbourhood House on June 6.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
