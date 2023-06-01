Bendigo Advertiser
Draft biodiversity strategy tackles local species extinctions

Tom O'Callaghan
Tom O'Callaghan
June 1 2023
Bendigo council biodiversity expert Mark Hall at some frog ponds in White Hills. The council is considering a strategy to deal with biodiversity loss. Picture by Darren Howe
GREATER Bendigo's council wants to help head off the next local extinction event with revamped monitoring on land it manages.

