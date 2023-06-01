THE grieving Castlemaine Football-Netball Club has initiated a social media opportunity for the sporting community to show its love and support for the late Dallas Keogh-Frankling and his family.
The Magpies on Thursday invited the community to take a photo of their football boots with the hashtag #putyourbootsoutforDallas and post it to social media.
"We have spoken to Dal's family about how our larger sporting community can show their love and support," the Magpies posted on their Facebook page.
"You can #putyourbootsoutforDallas by taking a photo, sharing to your socials and using the hashtag so that our community can see your support in real time.
"Let's create a movement to honour Dal and show his family that we are thinking of them."
Dallas, 17, died last Saturday after playing for the Magpies' under-18 team against Kyneton at the Kyneton Showgrounds in round six of the Bendigo Football-Netball League.
The BFNL has been working closely with both Castlemaine and Kyneton this week following the tragedy and on Thursday confirmed that both the Magpies and Tigers intended to return to the football field and netball court this Saturday for all open-age matches, although, the under-age football and netball teams for both clubs are still undecided on whether they will play.
The BFNL said both Castlemaine and Kyneton were "monitoring and assessing the capacity of the under-18 football and 17-under netball playing groups to return to competition this weekend and will make an appropriate decision in due course."
Castlemaine is slated to host Golden Square at Camp Reserve.
Kyneton is fixtured for the BFNL's Indigenous Round feature match against Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park.
"The BFNL and competing clubs also acknowledge that confirmed participation of all round seven matches this weekend remains subject to change as Castlemaine and Kyneton monitor and assess the ongoing health and wellbeing of all participants, team officials and volunteers and may make further decisions impacting round seven scheduling as considered appropriate at any time prior to the match," the BFNL said.
"Whilst we appreciate this may present some uncertainty this weekend, we sincerely thank all clubs and members of the wider community for the varied support offered to both the Castlemaine and Kyneton FNC's during this difficult time and will continue to make all decisions in the best interests of all club members.
"Given this remains a fluid situation any further relevant updates will be shared as received.
"With permission from the family and Castlemaine FNC, we are encouraging all teams of all grades during round seven to wear black armbands and to observe one minute's silence prior to each football and netball match this weekend if possible, as a gesture of respect for the tragic passing of Dallas Keogh-Frankling."
Last week's senior match, which was abandoned with Kyneton leading 27-8 prior to half-time, will be declared a draw with both teams getting two points each.
