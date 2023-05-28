CENTRAL Victorian football-netball clubs have united in support of Castlemaine after the tragic passing of a Magpies' under-18 player on Saturday.
Police will prepare a report for the coroner following the death of 17-year-old Dallas Keogh-Frankling, who collapsed after playing for Castlemaine against Kyneton in the Bendigo Football-Netball League under-18 match at the Kyneton Showgrounds.
Emergency services were called to reports of an unresponsive boy at a football field on Mollison Street, Kyneton, about 12.20pm.
Dallas was taken to hospital where he later died, sparking an outpouring of emotion from central Victorian clubs on Saturday night and throughout Sunday.
Gisborne senior coach Brad Fox said the tragedy had hit the Bulldogs hard given the club has three players - Braidon Blake, Zac Denahy and Jed Denahy - who had previously played with Castlemaine.
"We have three boys in our team who have played through the Castlemaine footy club and post-match today our primary concern was the care and consideration for Braidon and the two Denahy boys," Fox said after Gisborne's game against Golden Square at Wade Street.
"Our thoughts are very much with all at the Castlemaine Football-Netball club."
The death of Dallas was announced in a statement from the BFNL and Magpies just after 7pm on Saturday night.
"The Bendigo Football-Netball League and Castlemaine Football-Netball Club are devastated following the tragic passing of one of the CFNC under-18 players today," the statement read.
"The club and league's first priority is providing and facilitating support for the family, friends, team-mates, and coaches of the player.
"The club and league will continue to work together closely and kindly request that the privacy of family, friends and team-mates be respected during this incredibly difficult time."
Castlemaine came together as a club for support both on Saturday and Sunday at Camp Reserve, while Kyneton had organised for clinical psychologist Mark Poyser to be available at the Kyneton Showgrounds between 4pm and 5pm Sunday.
Social media was inundated with messages of support and condolences for the Magpies across the weekend, including from Kyneton where the tragedy occurred during the club's "Rural Round" day against Castlemaine.
"The Kyneton Football-Netball Club is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of an under-18 player from the Castlemaine Football-Netball Club," the Tigers posted.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the players, family, friends and team-mates and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time."
They are sentiments echoed all across the Magpies' fellow BFNL clubs:
EAGLEHAWK - "On behalf of the Eaglehawk Football-Netball Club we convey our sincere and heartfelt sympathy to the Castlemaine Football-Netball Club and the families involved.
"Everyone from the EFNC is thinking of the Castlemaine community at this sad time."
GISBORNE - "GFNC sends our deepest condolences to all involved with the Castlemaine Football-Netball Club at this very sad time.
"The thoughts of the Gisborne Football-Netball Club committee, players and community are with you all."
GOLDEN SQUARE - "The Golden Square Football-Netball Club would like to pass on our deepest sympathy to the Castlemaine Football-Netball Club and to the family and friends of the young under-18s player on his tragic passing.
"We hold you all in our thoughts and prayers during this extremely difficult time."
KANGAROO FLAT - "The Kangaroo Flat Football-Netball Club extends our condolences to the family, friends, club and wider community. Our thoughts are with everyone involved at this very sad time."
MARYBOROUGH - "The Maryborough Football-Netball Club would like to extend its thoughts, sympathy and strength to the Castlemaine Football-Netball Club following the tragic events that occurred in their under-18 game.
"We'd also like to send our thoughts the way of the boy's family, team-mates and coaches, as well as the supporters, players and staff at the Kyneton Football-Netball Club."
SANDHURST - "The Sandhurst Football-Netball Club offer our deepest sympathy to the Castlemaine Football-Netball Club, the Castlemaine community and family and friends of the player who passed away following the tragic incident.
"We offer our condolences and wrap our arms around your club at this sad time."
SOUTH BENDIGO - "The South Bendigo Football-Netball Club extends our thoughts and deepest sympathy to all at the Castlemaine Football-Netball Club, especially the family of the under-18s footballer who tragically passed away following the game at Kyneton.
"It is unfortunate times like this where our club and the entire Bendigo Football-Netball League comes together and supports each other."
STRATHFIELDSAYE - "The Strathfieldsaye Football-Netball Club was saddened to learn the news of the tragic passing of a Castlemaine under-18 football player.
"We extend our deepest sympathies to the young man's family and friends, the Castlemaine Football-Netball Club and broader Castlemaine community during this terribly difficult time."
Neighbouring clubs to Castlemaine - Campbells Creek and Harcourt - also wrapped their arms around the Magpies.
CAMPBELLS CREEK - "Campbells Creek Football-Netball Club wish to pass on our greatest condolences, strength and support to all friends, family, team-mates and the wider community of the Castlemaine Football-Netball Club.
"We are all devastated for you and with you in this difficult time."
HARCOURT - "The Harcourt Football-Netball Club is devastated alongside the family and Castlemaine/Harcourt communities by the tragedy and loss that occurred.
"A family deeply connected to the Harcourt community who has already endured so much heartbreak is experiencing a significant loss that we don't even have words for.
"Our unwavering support and deepest sympathy goes out to the family, members of the CFNC, Harcourt Cricket Club and everyone affected by the loss."
Bears Lagoon-Serpentine coach Justin Laird also passed on his club's condolences to Castlemaine.
"It's terrible to hear what has happened and we at Bears Lagoon-Serpentine send our deepest sympathy and condolences to all those involved," Laird said after his side's Loddon Valley league game against Mitiamo.
