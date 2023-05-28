The Castlemaine Football Netball Club has opened up about the tragic passing of under-18 footballer Dallas Keogh-Frankling.
In a statement released on Sunday night, the club said Dallas' death after Saturday's under-18 match against Kyneton had "rocked" the Magpie community.
"The Castlemaine Football & Netball Club extend our heartfelt sympathies to Dallas's family, in particular his parents Mark and Regina, his brother Ashton, and extended family who are a significant part of our Club and its history,'' the statement said.
"Our Club community has understandably been rocked by this tragedy and have spent time together over the past two days supporting each other and will continue to do so over the coming weeks and months.
"Dallas loved his football, he loved his Club, and he loved his team-mates. It is unfathomable to us that he is gone. At the behest of his family, training will continue to be offered this week to honour the fact that he would never want his death to dampen our love of the game."
Police will prepare a report for the coroner following the 17-year-old's death.
Emergency services were called to reports of an unresponsive boy at a football field on Mollison Street, Kyneton, about 12.20pm.
Dallas was taken to hospital where he later died.
"Our Club would like to commend the quick-thinking and thoughtful actions of the Kyneton Football Netball Club, who rallied around our playing group and continue to provide their support,'' Castlemaine FNC said.
"We would also like to thank the Club trainers and spectators who were on the scene to assist Dallas in the change rooms, and paramedics who took over in Dallas' care.
"Thank you also to AFL Central Victoria and the Bendigo Football Netball League, who have allowed us to lean on them during this difficult time, and have gone above and beyond to provide assistance.
"To our wider football and netball community who have provided condolences, sent personal messages and posted tributes - we feel your support.
"Our focus is now on Dallas' family, his team-mates, friends and our wider Club community as we process his loss and come to terms with our collective grief."
