Castlemaine pays tribute to under-18 player Dallas Keogh-Frankling

By Adam Bourke, Luke West
Updated May 28 2023 - 7:34pm, first published 7:00pm
Dallas Keogh-Frankling in the Castlemaine FNC jumper that he wore proudly. Picture Castlemaine FNC
The Castlemaine Football Netball Club has opened up about the tragic passing of under-18 footballer Dallas Keogh-Frankling.

