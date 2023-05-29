Kyneton Football Netball Club president Hayden Evans said the club has been "overwhelmed" by the support it has received in the wake of Saturday's tragic death of Castlemaine teen Dallas Keogh-Frankling.
The 17-year-old player passed away after the completion of Saturday's Kyneton versus Castlemaine under-18 game at the Kyneton Showgrounds.
Kyneton FNC players, coaches, fans and officials were rocked by the tragedy.
"We're devastated and we're trying to get as much support around those affected as we can,'' Evans said on Monday.
"Yesterday and today have been about setting up the appropriate services for everyone at the club.
"We had an open counselling service at the club yesterday and we'll move forward with guidance from AFL Victoria and Cobaw Community Health."
Evans paid tribute to Castlemaine, the BFNL and football/netball clubs from across the state for their support.
"Castlemaine FNC has handled this situation the best anyone possibly could,'' Evans said.
"In extreme circumstances they've stepped up and they're doing a fantastic job.
"The way country teams rally around each other in times of need really shows how important clubs are to the community.
"The BFNL, through Cam Tomlins (manager) and Carol McKinstry (board chair), have been first-class in the way they've handled this and the support they've provided.
"We've been overwhelmed by the support we've received from other clubs and the public. We're very thankful for that."
No expectations will be placed on Castlemaine and Kyneton football/netball clubs to participate in round seven of the BFNL this weekend.
Castlemaine is scheduled to host Golden Square at Camp Reserve next Saturday, while the Tigers are due to travel to Eaglehawk to play the Borough.
As for the Tigers, playing matches next weekend was the last thing on Evans' mind.
"I couldn't tell you if we will play next weekend, at this stage I don't know," he said.
The BFNL released a statement on Monday afternoon.
"On behalf of the Bendigo Football Netball League, AFL, AFL Victoria, and AFL Central Victoria, we extend our deepest sympathies to Dallas' family, and everyone involved in the Castlemaine and Kyneton football netball clubs,'' the BFNL statement said.
"We have been working closely with Castlemaine and Kyneton to offer and provide support and will continue to do so.
"Both clubs have appreciated the outpouring of support from fellow BFNL clubs and clubs across the state.
"Details of abandoned matches and potential fixture amendments for the coming weekend will be worked through in the coming days."
Police will prepare a report for the coroner following Dallas' death.
Emergency services were called to the Kyneton Showgrounds after Dallas became unresponsive in the Castlemaine rooms after the match.
Dallas was taken to Kyneton Hospital where he later died.
