No rush for clubs to return to field after Keogh-Frankling's death

By Adam Bourke
Updated May 29 2023 - 6:15pm, first published 4:30pm
Seventeen-year-old Dallas Keogh-Frankling tragically passed away following Saturday's under-18 match.
Kyneton Football Netball Club president Hayden Evans said the club has been "overwhelmed" by the support it has received in the wake of Saturday's tragic death of Castlemaine teen Dallas Keogh-Frankling.

